Sony PS5 consoles soon to hit Indian market

According to reports, tech giant Sony intends to introduce its new PlayStation 5 gaming systems to the Indian market soon.

GizmoChina reports that Sony has just begun distributing new PlayStation 5 models in the nation; these models are reported to be lighter and more power-efficient than the ones used for the console’s first launch.

According to the source, the new PS5 CFI-1208A and CFI-1208B versions have received approval from the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), which most likely indicates “the new game consoles to make its way to India with an imminent local restock.”

The internal design of the new PS5 CFI-1200 series has been completely updated. These modifications improve the thermal performance of the newer PS5 versions while also increasing their power efficiency.

A PlayStation 5 (PS5) variant with a detachable disc drive is apparently being developed by Sony.

The business is preparing to release the PS5 with a removable disc drive that will be connected to the console through a USB Type-C port that is situated at the back, it had been mentioned.

Sony had not yet provided an official statement.

