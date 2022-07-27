Sony previews its upcoming Playsation VR2 features before the launch

Japanese multinational conglomerate Sony has previewed some new features for its forthcoming PlayStation VR2 headset, including live streaming support along with other new features.

A new broadcast feature for PS VR2 will allow users to film themselves while playing by connecting a PS5 HD Camera to the console. It’s a great way to show player movements and reactions during a boss battle with other fellow gamers.

“It is a great way to show your movements and reactions during a boss battle and share your reactions with your fellow gamers as it happens!” the company said in a blog post.

The playing area for PS VR2 is customisable by using the PS VR2 Sense controllers and embedded cameras.

The cameras will permit gamers to filter the room, while the PS VR2 Sense regulators permit them to expand and additionally adjust or customise the play region to accommodate your play style and room environment.

With PS VR2, users can see their surroundings while wearing the headset with the new see-through feature. It comes in handy when users want to easily check where the PS VR2 Sense controllers are in their room without taking the headset off.

It also supports VR mode and Cinematic Mode.

In VR Mode, players can appreciate VR game content in a 360 view in a virtual environment. Content will be shown in 4000 x 2040 HDR video design (2000 x 2040 for every eye) with a 90Hz/120Hz casing rate.

In Cinematic Mode, players can see the PS5 framework and UI and all non-VR game and media content on a virtual film screen. Content in Cinematic Mode will be shown in 1920×1080 HDR video design with 24/60Hz and furthermore 120Hz frame rates.

“Thanks to PS VR2’s embedded front cameras, users can press the function button on the headset, or use the Card in the Control Centre, to switch between viewing your surroundings or viewing the content on PS VR2,” the company said.

“The Card in the Control Centre also gives quick access to other PS VR2 settings, such as adjusting your play area. The see-through view is just for viewing only, so there’s no recording option,” it added.

Sony might send off the new PS VR2 headset in the first quarter of 2023 relying upon the ongoing improvement of PS VR2 games, According to Kuo reports.

(Inputs from IANS)