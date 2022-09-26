Sony India announces 3 new gaming headsets under brand name INZONE

Sony India on Monday announced its new brand — INZONE — for pc gamers. This brand of gaming equipment will offer a gaming-centric headsets collection in the initial phase.

The first lineup of INZONE headsets will include two wireless headsets, the INZONE H9 with 32 hours of battery life and INZONE H7 with 40 hours of battery life, along with a wired headset, the INZONE H3.

All three versions come with a flexible flip-up boom microphone with a mute button that makes it simple for players to interact with other squad members while playing.

These headsets offer Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound experience, which is customisable with an app based on user needs.

The Ducts used on the housing of the INZONE H9, INZONE H7, and INZONE H3 control and optimise low-frequency sound reproduction for powerful bass that makes deep sounds true to the ears.

For comfortable long-term wearing, the wide soft headband cushion distributes the weight evenly across the player’s head, and by maximising contact with the player’s side of the head, the earpads are intended to reduce pressure on the player’s ears.

Noise cancelling, ambient sound mode and Interoperability are some of the other highlighting details.

The INZONE H9 wireless headset sports precise target detection with 360 spatial sound for gaming and advanced technology optimises acoustics.

Gamers would be able to wear H9 for hours without much discomfort as it offers a comfortable headband and earpads, Noise Cancelling, Ambient Sound Mode, and 32 hours of battery life with 10-minute quick charging are some of the other key features it offers. The INZONE H9 is priced at Rs. 27,990.

Next in line is INZONE H7 another wireless headset that offers almost similar specifications to the one we see in the H9 model.

The 40 hours of battery life and 10-minute quick charging support for up to an hour of game time is the only significant difference. Both H9 and H7 headsets offer a similar design, but the H7 is priced at Rs. 21,990.

Last but not least is the INZONE H3 a wired gaming headset that also sports precise target detection with 360 spatial sound for gaming and advanced technology that optimises acoustics. It offers the same comfort as the previous two have. Gamers can get this headset under Rs. 10,000.