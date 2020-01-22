The last few decades have witnessed tremendous growth in technology. Among many devices, Walkman is one that has successfully adapted to the new trends.

Keeping the idea in view, Sony India on Wednesday introduced its iconic Walkman Series with the Android Walkman NW-A105, priced at Rs 23,990.

With the Sony NW-A105, company aims to take music lovers down the memory lane while keeping up with their promise to continue to innovate and to offer best-in-class audio experience to their users.

“The Sony NW-A105 Walkman comes with a built-in memory of 16GB which can further be expanded up to 128GB,” the company said in a statement.

The device comes with 3.6-inch touch screen display and supports “Support Hi-Res Audio”. Users can also download their favourite track with Wi-fi support and make NW-A105 their travel partner with a battery life of 26 hours.

The device comes in black colour and will be available in the markets from January 24.

(With input from agencies)