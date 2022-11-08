Snap grants $50K a month for sound producer in India

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, announced on Tuesday that it will start giving top Indian sound producers who are distributing music on Snapchat monthly grants of up to $50,000 in the middle of November.

To handle and distribute payments for up to 20 artists per month at $2,500, Snap has teamed with independent digital music distribution provider DistroKid.

The “Snapchat Sounds Creator Fund” was introduced by Snap in India. It is a brand-new grant programme created to recognise up-and-coming artists in the nation for inspiring video creations and defining cultural moments on both Snapchat and Spotlight.

According to a statement from the corporation, the monthly grants are only available to Indian artists who are at least 16 years old and, if necessary, have parental agreement.

“We are excited to support independent and emerging artists in India who are driving creations on Snapchat. By providing meaningful funding and creative support, our goal is for artists to feel empowered to continue creating and pursue a career in music,” said Lakshya Malu, Interim Market Development Lead, Snap.

In India, users frequently use the Sounds function, which enables them to add both original music and licensed music to their Snaps. By adding music to their Snaps, users can communicate in a playful manner.

More than 2.7 billion videos have been generated with music from Sounds on Snapchat since the service’s introduction, and more than 183 billion people have viewed them globe.

Every time a licensed music is well-liked by its audience, according to Snap, it will have the chance to be added to relevant playlists in its Sounds creative tool, in a Snapchat Lens, or in Spotlight.

(inputs from IANS)