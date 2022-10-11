Smartphones with new MediaTekDimensity 1080 chip to hit market soon

Fabless semiconductor manufacturer MediaTek unveiled its newest Dimensity 1080 chipset for 5G smartphones on Tuesday.

The most recent 5G chipset offers superior performance than its predecessor, the Dimensity 920 chipset, thanks to updated camera functions. By Q4 2022, smartphones with the Dimensity 1080 chipset will be on the market.

With an Arm Mali-G68 GPU and an updated octa-core CPU with two Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores running at up to 2.6GHz, the chipset offers improved performance for tasks like gaming, streaming, and web surfing.

“Continuing MediaTek’s legacy of optimising power and performance, the ‘Dimensity 1080’ offers a full suite of advanced features that challenge expectations about what a 5G smartphone can do,” CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek, said in a statement.

“This new chipset is designed to further enhance many of the functions that made its predecessor great, including processing power, camera and video quality, and time to market for manufacturers,” he added.

The 1080 chipset enables a 200MP main camera for cameras, which includes all the most recent camera features customers need to produce incredibly high-quality images and videos.

Additionally, a hardware-accelerated HDR video recording engine is built into the chipset to handle up to 4K resolution.

Users can increase their gaming experiences thanks to its quick performance and flawless gaming connectivity.

Additionally, the processor enables Wi-Fi 6 connection and sub-6GHz 5G networks so that gamers may play nonstop and smoothly.