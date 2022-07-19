Shoppers can now pay for products via Instagram’s DM

Today, the photo-sharing platform Instagram has reported that it will introduce a new shopping payment feature that will allow shoppers in the US to be able to pay for products directly in messages. Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has recently introduced new features for its other social networking platforms too.

The company said that it wants Instagram users to initiate a conversation with businesses they care about, these companies or brands will help users to find and buy products they love with an easy, seamless experience, right from the chat thread.

“We are introducing a new way to purchase Instagram — right where you chat,” the company said in a blog post.

“Finally, you will be able to use Meta Pay to complete purchases, making checkout even easier in just a few taps,” it added.

By using this new feature, Small business owners will be able to chat, resolve queries, and confirm purchase details of customers in real-time.

They can create a payment request with item description and price and request and collect payment.

And when businesses are ready to set up their digital storefront, they can use the Shops on Instagram and Facebook feature, by linking both platforms’ handles, the company said.