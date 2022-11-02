Selected iPhone users in India will experience 5G from next week

Global tech giant Apple announced on Wednesday, that it will enable 5G with its Beta programme update for a selected number of Indian iPhone users starting from next week.

Current users of Apple Airtel and Jio who take part in the iOS 16 Beta software programme will be able to test out 5G before it becomes widelyavailable to the general public in December, according to Apple.

Before the software is made accessible to the general public, users can test out pre-release versions and use the newest features thanks to the Beta programme.

Last month, Apple said it was working with its “carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed”.

“5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December,” the company had said in a statement.

Users can give their inputs on 5G network and speed quality and usability through the beta programme, which aids Apple in finding problems, fixing them, and improving its software.

To access the most recent public betas and subsequent updates, including the 5G beta that will be made available to Airtel and Jio users starting next week, a user must enroll their iPhone in the Apple Beta Software Program.

The makers of smartphones are attempting to make 5G available on their products as India introduces 5G gradually, beginning with major metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata.

A planned software update on 5G will be available to users of the newly launched iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and iPhone SE (third generation) handsets.

(inputs from IANS)