Samsung develops the world’s fastest graphics DRAM chip

South Korean tech giant Samsung has developed a new graphics dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chip. Samsung has claimed that it is the world’s fastest graphic DRAM chip to ever exist with faster speed and improved efficiency than any previous chips.

The 24-gigabit Graphics Double Data Rate 6 (GDDR6) adopts third-generation, 10-nanometer technology and boasts a data processing speed that is over 30 percent faster than existing products, the company said in a statement.

The new DRAM chip can process graphic images at a rate of up to 1.1 terabytes per second, which Samsung claims is the fastest in the world and equivalent to processing 275 full HD movies in a second

Graphics DRAM chips are used in devices that demand high-resolution pictures and videos, 3D games, personal computers, notebooks, and devices that require superior processors.

Soon we may see high-end computers, electric cars, and autonomous vehicles using this New DRAM Graphic chip technology, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung has said that in the future many artificial intelligence and graphics companies will likely go for Samsung graphic chips because the company has followed every norm and standard guided by JEDEC.

The JEDEC Solid State Technology Association is a semiconductor organization in charge of the standardization of chips.

Using the so-called dynamic voltage scaling technology, the GDDR6 DRAM also improves power efficiency by more than 20 percent, Samsung said.

“Samsung will mass produce the new graphics chip at an opportune time to meet growing customer needs and will thus seek to take the lead in the next-generation graphics DRAM market,” the company said.

Samsung, the world’s top memory chip maker, saw its DRAM sales fall in the first three months of the year for a second quarter on weaker prices and other negatives, but the company retained its top spot in the global market.

(Inputs from IANS)