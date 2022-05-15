Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked, has unchanged design

Samsung’s next-generation foldable smartphones are predicted to get launched in the coming months and ahead of the official announcement, both the upcoming devices, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, have leaked multiple times.

Now, in the latest development, renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have emerged online, giving us a better idea about the phone’s design. In terms of design, the phone is similar to its predecessor, without any major visible changes.

The phone in the image has a blue shade. On the front, It has a tall flexible punch-hole screen has a narrow bezel design.

It is determined to be an OLED panel with a high refresh rate. Moving to the back, the device boasts a dual-camera system with the two sensors placed on the upper Black surface, while the LED flash is existing below the lenses but on the colored surface. It has a secondary display placed on the black surface.

This screen will be used for showing notifications, music controls, and other useful purposes. On the right spine, it has a volume rocker and a power button. The power button on the device will also double up as a fingerprint scanner. At the bottom, it features a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, SIM card tray, and a microphone.

Apart from this, the foldable phone’s other specs were also revealed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch display.