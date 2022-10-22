Reliance Jio launches 5G powered Wi-Fi from Nathdwara temple

India’s leading telecom company Reliance Jio on Dhanteras launched its 5G-Powered WiFi at a special function at temple town of Nathdwara in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district.

To enable 5F-for-all, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (JIO) today announced that it is introducing Jio True 5G-powered WiFi services in high footfall areas such as Educational Institutes, Religious Places, Railway Stations, Bus Stands, Commercial Hubs and more.

At its launching ceremony, Akash M Ambani, its Chairman, said the Jio users would get this service without any change during the JIO Welcome Offer period, while non-jio customers will also be able to try this service before they move to Jio to get the full and unlimited service experience.

“Today, we have powered the first true 5G enabled WiFi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinathji. The service to humanity is one of the most endearing facets of Indian culture, the roots of which can be found in our socio-religious traditions”, quoting Akash a company spokesman said here.

This is in addition to the service and jio welcome offer launched recently in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. With today’s religious launch, the company will power many more such locations and allow them to trial Jio services.