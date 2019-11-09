PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds popularly known as PUBG Mobile will be getting a new update this weekend bumping up the version to 0.15.5.

With this update Season 10 should also commence bringing in an all-new Royale Pass along with a bunch of new in-game items. The new season is themed ‘Fury of the Wasteland’ which is inspired by a post-apocalyptic era. Various rumors and leaks confirm brand new weapons and vehicles, a new map for team deathmatch mode, a new character named Sara and so on.

The developers of the game have released the complete patch notes on its official website, confirming all the features before the update rolls out.

The new Update for 0.15.5 will be available starting November 8th, the server will not be taken offline for this update. This update requires approximately 0.21 GB of storage space on Android and 0.24 GB of storage space on iOS. Players on different versions are unable to invite one another, so please update as soon as possible.

Update to the new version between November 8th and 14th to get:

-20 Silver

-2,000 BP

-1 Blue Glider Trail

Royale Pass Season 10: Fury of the Wasteland

– All new rewards

– Requests have been relaunched and Royale Pass can now be gifted.

– The Royale Pass Upgrade Card can now be used directly in the Pass Upgrade page.

– Improved UI for Royale Pass

New Team Deathmatch map: Ruins

A new TDM-exclusive map, “Ruins”, is live: Mysterious ancient ruins hidden in a rainforest. With dense vegetation and winding paths, it’s up to the players to go head-to-head with enemies, or work together to set up a stronghold!

New weapon MP5K:

– The MP5K is a portable SMG that only appears in Vikendi, replacing the Vector.

– The MP5K has a high rate of fire at 900 RPM and has outstanding anti-recoil capabilities.

– The MP5K has a base damage of 33 and can be equipped with all attachments (Tactical Stock, Mags, Attachments, Scopes, Foregrips, and Laser Sights).

New vehicle Zima:

– Zima replaces the UAZ in Vikendi (Vikendi exclusive).

– Although it is more challenging to operate the Zima in snowy terrain, it is easier to drive than other 4-wheeled vehicles, making it more practical.

– The Zima is slower than other vehicles but more resistant to damage and can be used for alternate strategies.

Season System: Added Tier Protection Card rewards to the Platinum and Crown tiers. After reaching the Ace tier, players can earn one star for every 100 points they gain. The icon changes with the number of stars:

– Copper: 1-5 stars

– Silver: 6-10 stars

– Gold: 11 stars or more

New Player 8-Day Rewards: Updated 8-Day rewards for new players to add Finishes, Trails, Classic Crate Vouchers and other rewards.

Companion System (Coming Soon): the Falcon.

Coming soon, players will be able to collect materials for the Falcon in the redemption event for free. Players can also get more Companion Shards in the Shop or from the Royale Pass to get the Falcon, Falcon Avatar, Companion Food and other items.

New Character (Coming Soon): Vehicle Engineer – Sara.

A new character is coming soon!

Vehicle Engineer – Sara

Her ability, Vehicle Enhancement, reduces the damage taken by vehicles when she is driving or riding in a vehicle in EVO Modes.

Changed Arcade mode availability

– Mini-Zone will be taken down temporarily

– Quick Match will be available at all times

– Sniper Training will now be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

– War mode will now be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays

Team recruitment channel improvements:

– Added tier and language requirements to team recruitments so that the recruiting player can set team-up conditions, e.g. only players at the Silver tier or higher can join.

– Added a filter feature that allows players to view team recruitments based on mode/server/microphone and language.

Clan Improvements:

– Added Clan member status to the Clan to show their recent status. This includes Clan members’ outstanding results, highest tier first reached better achievements/titles/items, RP purchases, participation in specific events and Clan Perks issued, etc.

– Improved the Clan Chat to add a Clan member sidebar in the chat window and display clan chats, team recruitments, and member status.

– Added a Clan Rankings portal in the Clan page that is displayed to players who haven’t joined a Clan so that they can view the Clan Rankings before joining one.

– Adjusted the rules of the group rewards from Clan Training that at least xx people from the Clan are required to complete the training to collect the rewards.

– Increased capacity for Clans that are Level 6 or higher.

Team-up recommendations for missions:

– Team-up missions now support pop-ups that help players invite other players to teams quickly, as well as quick messaging, one-tap friending and inviting, etc.

– Recruitments for Team-up missions can now be sent in the Clan Channel so that players can invite more players to their team.

– Support for Daily Missions, Royale Pass Daily Missions, and Royale Pass Weekly Challenge Missions.

Notifications:

– Pending Team-up invites will now appear in the notifications.

Main Menu Improvements:

– The time required to enter the Shop and get supplies has been improved.

Charisma system:

– The Charisma system has been taken offline for now and will be relaunched after further adjustments are made.

