After giving rest to the rumours of PUBG ‘Extreme Cold’ mode, PUBG Mobile announced it will roll out a new “Cold Front Survival” mode on April 16.

The teaser image from twitter reveals a winter-themed background which is odd since we’re officially in summers now.

“Things are getting a bit…chilly here, Cold Front Survival is coming 4/16! #PUBGM #PUBGMOBILE,” PUBG MOBILE announced in a tweet.

Things are getting a bit…chilly here ❄️ Cold Front Survival is coming 4/16! #PUBGM #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/dbNdanzCDI — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 11, 2020

Cold Front Survival will be available in Vikendi mode and it will be a survival mode. Here, the goal is expected to be for players to survive the cold and harsh weather. A timer will be added in this mode to notify players of the incoming extreme cold wave, so they can find shelter and prepare for survival. Players would have to deal with damage if they are not around a fire when the cold wave hits.

Some activities players will have to do include gathering wood to light a fire, and hunting for animals to survive. Players will be given preparation time for it.

There’s also a teaser image of Cold Front Survival which hints at a heating pack item. This would presumably be one of the items required by players to survive the cold weather.

Another teaser of this mode showed drones in the picture. Players will be able to use drones to scan the area and look for enemies, weapons and equipment.