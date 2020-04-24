Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday connected with Sarpanchs from across the country to mark the Panchayati Raj Day. To make the event even more memorable, the prime minister launched the eGramSwaraj portal and mobile app with an aim to accelerate the pace of development in villages.

“#eGramSwaraj is a step towards complete digitization of villages and will maintain all records of all developmental activities of villages and will be accessible on mobile phones: PM ⁦@narendramodi during a video conference with Sarpanches today,” said PIB in a tweet.

“All the details of the development works, the fund allocated for them, all this data will be available on the portal. And through this platform the villagers will be able to access all the data on their mobile phones which will enhance transparency,” the Prime Minister said.

During his digital interaction with Sarpanchs Modi also launched Swamitva Yojana, which will use drones to map properties in villages. This will help in reducing and solving property disputes. Swamitva Yojana’s portal will also help villagers to take loans from banks.

So, what is eGram Swaraj portal?

eGram Swaraj is designed to help monitor better transparency in decentralised planning, progress reporting, and work-based accounting.

Website’s introduction reads as, “To strengthen e-Governance in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across the country, Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) has launched eGramSwaraj, a user-friendly web-based portal. eGramSwaraj aims to bring in better transparency in the decentralised planning, progress reporting, and work-based accounting.”

As per the reports, 25 per cent of gram panchayats were active as of Friday.

The website has a detailed information segment for each state such as number of profiles being created, number of approved GPDPs (Gram Panchayat Development Plans), details progress made in other areas, financial progress onboarding, the geo-tagging initiated and more.

It also has a state-wise Public Financial Management System (PFMS) integration chart and according to that Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh are completely integrated. Whereas, Haryana, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh are in the 90 per cent bracket. States like Gujarat, Kerala and seven others are yet to get started.

How can you down download the eGramSwaraj app on your mobile phone?

Though, eGramSwaraj app is for both Android and iOS users. However, currently, the app is only available on the Google Play Store.

Follow these steps to download eGram Swaraj app:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store or the App Store on your mobile.

Step 2: Find for ‘eGramSwaraj’ in the search bar

Step 3: Once you have found the app, click on it.

Step 4: Choose the install option & download it.