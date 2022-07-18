Play Store removes app permission feature, more control to developers

Google Play Store has changed its privacy policy once again. Now the users can’t view what types of permission an app demands after the installation.

However, this move will allow developers to place their apps without disclosing the app permission details in the info section, it will give developers more control over the App Store.

Google has issued the date for developers to fill out a data privacy form for their apps, and they “alone” must make “complete and accurate declarations” for their apps by July 20.

Google said if it finds any disparity between “your app behavior and your declaration, it may take appropriate action, including enforcement action”.

This move of changing Play Store data privacy by Google looks very similar to Apple iOS 14, displaying a list of developer-given privacy considerations, The Verge reported.

Last year’s updated IOS 14, comes with the most secured permission accessibility options.

“You alone are responsible for making complete and accurate declarations in your app’s store listing on Google Play,” read the new policy.

“Google Play reviews apps across all policy requirements; however, we cannot make determinations on behalf of the developers of how they handle user data,” the tech giant added in the Data Safety section.

Earlier this year, the Google Play Store launched a new data privacy section that relies on developers to disclose the information their apps collect.

“Only you possess all the information required to complete the Data safety form,” said Google.

(with inputs from IANS)