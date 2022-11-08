With the latest OTA update, 2021 launched OnePlus flagship from the 9 series, ‘OnePlus 9R’ has got the latest 5G support update on major carriers in India, for instance Jio and Airtel.

The AOT update for OnePlus 9R brings support for Jio 5G, Airtel 5G, and Vi 5G networks.

On testing over Airtel 5g networks in Delhi region, the 9R clocked 328.02 Mbps of downloading speed on Ookla speed test.

The latest OnePlus 9R software update comes with firmware version No. LE2101_11.C.36 and along with 5G network support it provides the latest October Android security patch and OxygenOS 12 UI skin.

However, the India variant of the OnePlus 9R has only a handful of 5G bands support, which can not be updated, as it is a hardware property. This may upshot network connections in other India regions over 5G networks.