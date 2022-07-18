Ola to introduce electric sports car & S1 scooter series on Diwali 2022

Global ride-sharing company Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal recently announced plans to bring a new electric sports car to Indian consumers.

In strings of tweets, the CEO also gave details about the upcoming MoveOS 3 update to the S1 series of electric scooters.

“We are going to build the sportiest car ever built in India!” Bhavesh Aggarwal wrote on the microblogging platform Twitter.

He also shared a video on Twitter, in which he is using the highly anticipated moods feature in the upcoming update MoveOS 3. This upcoming update is scheduled for Diwali, Aggarwal wrote on Twitter.

Testing out the Moods feature in MoveOS 3. This one is for those who still have an ICE hangover! I’ll not take names pic.twitter.com/Z70eZpOcN8 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 17, 2022

“MoveOS 3 launch for everyone on Diwali this year. If MoveOS 2 was exciting, wait till you experience MoveOS 3,” Aggarwal tweeted. “Hill hold, proximity unlock, moods, regen v2, hyper charging, calling, key sharing, many new features! Proud of Ola Engineering for executing world-class tech at speed!” he added. However, a recent report revealed that OLA is planning to cut short its man force by up to 500 across various departments as the company aims to cut costs and streamline operations amid the ongoing funding winter. According to reliable sources, SoftBank-backed Ola has asked senior executives to find employees in their teams on a performance basis who can be asked to go. The company is reportedly looking at “leaner and consolidated teams” to keep its “strong profitability intact”.

(With inputs from IANS)