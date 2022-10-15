Nvidia takes back launch of 12GB graphics card after backlash

Nvidia, the leading manufacturer of graphics processors, has delayed the release of its RTX 4080 12GB graphics card in response to criticism about its unclear name.

The comapany has now delayed the release of the RTX 4080 12GB model, although the 16GB model will still go on sale on November 16.

“The RTX 4080 12GB is a better graphics card, but it’s not named right”, the company said in a blog post.

“Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing”, it added.

Last month, the company had unveiled the GeForce RTX 40 Series of GPUs designed to deliver revolutionary performance for gamers and creators.

“The age of RTX ray tracing and neural rendering is in full steam, and our new Ada Lovelace architecture takes it to the next level,” Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“Ada provides a quantum leap for gamers and paves the way for creators of fully simulated worlds. With up to 4x the performance of the previous generation, Ada is setting a new standard for the industry,” he added.

The RTX 4080 was available in two variations, according to the manufacturer.

9,728 CUDA cores and 16GB of fast Micron GDDR6X memory make up the RTX 4080 16GB. 7,680 CUDA cores and 12GB of Micron GDDR6X memory make up the RTX 4080 12GB.

Nvidia also stated that the 12GB variant will start at $899 and feature 639 Tensor-TFLOPs, 92 RT-TFLOPs, and 40 Shader-TFLOPs in addition to a base speed that jumps to 2.61GHz at 2.31GHz.

(inputs from IANS)