Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram has finally decided to give some power to their users to control conversation on their photos and videos. This means users can now pin their favourite comments and pin them, maximising their engagement with their fellow Instagram users including friends and family members.

With this new feature, the company said, users can ‘pin up important or favourite comments on their posts’.

“We’re rolling out pinned comments everywhere. That means you can a pin a few comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation,” the company said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Today we’re rolling out pinned comments everywhere. 📌 That means you can a pin a few comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation. pic.twitter.com/iPCMJVLxMh — Instagram (@instagram) July 7, 2020

Instagram started testing pinned comments in May alongside its comment filtering tools. One can pin up to three comments to the top of the post at a time, all of which will appear right underneath your photo with a “Pinned” label underneath it.

When users swipe on a comment they will see a pin option alongside the reply, report and delete prompts.

It is a useful feature that will help the users to guide an ongoing conversation to a specific point or angle.

In addition to this, Instagram had also rolled out a feature for users to bulk delete comments.

To enable the feature on iOS, tap on a comment and then the dotted icon in the top right corner. Select Manage Comments and choose up to 25 comments to delete at once and then tap “More Options” to block or restrict accounts in bulk