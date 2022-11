Noise launches ‘Noise Two’ with 50-hour playtime

Homegrown company, Noise on Tuesday unveiled the “Noise Two” wireless headphones as a move toward expanding its line of wireless Bluetooth headphones with a 50-hour playback period.

The headphones, which retail for Rs 1,499, are available for purchase starting today on the company’s official website and other online marketplaces. They come in three eye-catching colours: bold black, serene white, and serene blue.

“We at Noise, believe in creating products for every use case. This is where the new launch comes into the picture. In our endeavour to strengthen wireless headphones portfolio, we are delighted to announce Noise Two, designed for the ones looking to own innovative Bluetooth headphones for a power-packed audio experience,” Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said in a statement.

Equipped with Dual pairing, the headphones are easy to use and pair, making them the ideal companion for users on the go.

With four play modes and IPX5 water resistance, the gadget is ideal for those who lead active lifestyles. The lightweight design and padding add to the overall ease of use and make them an ideal addition to your everyday wardrobe, the report added.

Moreover, with its built-in speaker and microphone, Bluetooth 5.3 supports a quick and reliable connection and provides an uninterrupted and seamless BT calling experience.

(inputs from IANS)