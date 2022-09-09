NHEV: 2nd phase of e-highway trial run starts today between Delhi-Jaipur

As the world strives toward net zero emissions, today National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV), on the occasion of World EV Day, will conduct the second phase of the Tech Trial Run of Electric Vehicles (EVs) from India Gate, New Delhi to Albert Hall Museum, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

At 3 pm, union ministers will flag off EV fleets from India Gate. This is for the first time EVs will be conducting TECH TRIAL on NH-48, covering a distance of 278 km with successful transformation of routine highways into E-Highways.

There will be 18 charging stations, 272 battery charging points, and 2 solar-powered stations. on the NH-48 for the trial.

NHEV is facilitating two-way rides between New Delhi and Jaipur. Any person interested in the trial can register and participate in this flagship programme for a ride on Electric Bus on National Highway with a nominal fare.

Here is the registration link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSel5Yus4gbj-Nmd1TWe0cODIQBat1zCNUaWOkdBvcRTw4RoSg/viewform?embedded=true

This 30 days trial run would also demonstrate state of art model of Annuity Hybrid E-Mobility (AHEM) on the ground after its Financial Launch in March 2020.

NHEV will cover four major goals through this trial in the following month:

– 1 Person Seat Cost

– 1 Day Car Renting Cost

– 1 KM Highway Cost

– 1 CO2 Emission Saved

The first NHEV TECH TRIAL was conducted between the Delhi-Agra corridor on 25th November 2020 – 25th December 2020, under Ease of Doing Business.

2nd phase is scheduled to be completed in October (starting from 9th September to 9th October) to revalidate viability and conclude the commercial pilot to finalize cab & bus fares for e-vehicle passengers, the requirement for support for highways to become EV-friendly highways, and a successful financial model to leverage EVs for inter-state transportation.