Following the historic judgement by Supreme Court on Ayodhya, netizens took to social media sites and praised the apex court’s decision.

In a historic judgement, the Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to form within three months a trust which will build a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The Sunni Waqf Board, which was a party to the 7-decade-old title suit, should be given an alternate five-acre land at some other suitable place for construction of a mosque, a 5-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said in a unanimous judgement.

Netizens on Twitter sharing their reactions with these hashtags #AYODHYAVERDICT, #RamMandir, #BabriMasjid, #MandirwahiBanega, and #RanjanGogoi.

Ayodhya verdict attracted thousands of mixed reactions, memes, jokes and joy on Twitter.

Here are some reactions from Twitter on Ayodhya verdict:

“#AYODHYAVERDICT, Supreme Court could have ended the verdict with “Happy Birthday LK Advani,” a person wrote from his Twitter account.

A person with username @Ajaygangwal2 posted an image of cartoon ‘Bob the builder’ with a caption: “Amit shah discussing plan to built temple with bob the builder #mandirwahibanega.”

“Feels good to be alive while history is being created. This is a tale I can tell my grandkids. We witnessed justice being done. We witnessed the #RamMandir,” another tweet read.

(With input from agencies)