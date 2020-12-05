The ongoing StreamFest by Netflix is a two-day event that has allowed non-subscribers to watch Netflix for free. But due to large response, the company has limited the number of users to provide them with the best experience.

Due to the overwhelming response to StreamFest, you might be seeing the message “StreamFest is at capacity”. You could give us your email ID or phone number at https://t.co/pcAEKoyThA and we'll let you know within the week when you can get your two days of free Netflix. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 5, 2020

However, it does not mean that you have missed your chance to watch free Netflix shows, films, documentaries or other shows. The company had previously said that it will notify interested users as soon as it can start streaming again. All you have to do is register for the StreamFest with your name, email or phone number, and password.

Once you have successfully logged into Netflix you will be able to access every feature that members currently use. This all includes features like creating Profiles (including Kids’ Profiles), set Parental Controls, browse Netflix in Hindi and others.

The current Netflix StreamFest began on December 5, 12.01 a.m. and is scheduled to end on December 6, 11.59 p.m.

The move is aimed at bringing new users to the platform that competes against players like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5 in the burgeoning OTT (over the top) market in India.

Currently, Netflix offers monthly subscription plans across three price slabs of Rs 499, Rs 649 and Rs 799, respectively, apart from the Rs 199 mobile-only pack. Its competitors like Amazon Prime Videos, Hotstar and ZEE5 offer their services at cheaper subscription rates, ranging between Rs 99-299 a month and Rs 999 annually.