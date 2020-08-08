Netflix has launched its user interface in Hindi, the third most spoken language in the world after English and Mandarin. The complete Netflix experience in Hindi, from the sign up to search rows, collections and payment, is available across all devices.

Users can switch to the Hindi user interface from the Language option in the ‘Manage Profiles’ section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers.

Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said, “Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi.”

On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting.

Netflix users outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi.

For a while now, Netflix has been expanding its Hindi language content selection. Even for its ‘Originals’ the streaming service features Bollywood actors.

This move shows that Netflix is aiming to stay a step ahead of its competitors and to cater to a larger audience.

Meanwhile, Netflix continues to improve the viewing experience with features like Smart Downloads, parental controls, and the Top 10 row. Last year, Netflix introduced the mobile plan in India for Rs 199 per month.