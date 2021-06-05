Global internet body ICANN has tied up with Nasscom Centre of Excellence for a research-based contest for students on the domain name system to enhance security, stability and interoperability in the internet space.

Shortlisted students will be provided with a stipend of Rs 75,000 per team per month to complete their research in six months.

Nasscom Centre of Excellence (CoE) Head and Director for Technical Solutions, Sudhanshu Mittal said the DNS (domain name system) is the backbone of the internet and the initiative will be a platform for young changemakers to work, learn, explore, and enhance their skills to become ready for next-gen challenges.

“At this juncture, when the expansion and evolution of the Internet and tech-enabled solutions continue to present us with vast possibilities, the DNS project competition will encourage students to gain knowledge and understand the field of DNS use and development,” Mittal said.

DNS systems are key to the internet which connects people on the internet with desired websites.

The DNS system is managed by The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) globally. It converts website names into numbers, identifies the route and servers on which the portal is located to establish the connection with the user.

Under the contest, student teams from academic institutions will be invited to submit applications to undertake research in various aspects of the DNS.

An orientation session will be offered to explain topics such as the existing and future challenges of the DNS, the current research areas, and key players.

A review committee comprising Nasscom CoE and ICANN representatives will evaluate the submitted applications.

“The top seven teams will be invited to present their proposals to the jury. Based on their presentations, the top four teams will be awarded a stipend of Rs. 75000 per team per month to develop their project over a six-month term.

“During the implementation stage, ICANN and NASSCOM CoE experts will mentor the teams for best outcomes,” the Nasscom COE statement said.

Winning teams will present their research to a group of Internet experts.

“Depending upon the presentation, some of the researchers may be invited to the ICANN public meetings as fellows. Also they may be considered for internship by NASSCOM CoE partner companies,” it added.