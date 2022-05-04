Musk’s twitter might charge commercial users

After buying 100% stake in Twitter, Elon Musk made a statement on Tuesday, that Twitter might charge slight fee for commercial and government subscribers.

The notion of charging the commercial users exhibits the strategy of the billionaire entrepreneur’s plunge of being able to generate maximum revenue, so as to stay ahead in the competition. Musk invested USD$ 44 billion last week in Twitter.

The casual users however might not have to pay any fees as Musk clarified this in his Tweet

Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

Based on his statements, it somehow seems clear that Twitter has now become Musk’s Twitter. Though, the idea of levying fees for the commercial users is not going to be a completely new concept for regular Twitter users, since, Twitter blue is available on Twitter for iOS, Androids, and the web in the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand; has been dependent on the idea of charging a monthly subscription fee for providing its users with the premium features and app customization tools. The notion behind charging regular commercial users is to enhance the platform with new features, make the algorithms an open-source to develop faith, defeat spam bots, and authenticate all humans.

Reportedly, during the last week, Musk stated to the banks that he would develop new ways to legitimize tweets, he also told the banks that he is emphasizing developing such features which can help to grow business revenue, including new ways to make money out of tweets that contain important information or could get amplified for obvious reasons. At the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday, Musk stated that he wants the reach of Twitter to be expanded, he has been suggesting abundant changes to be made in Twitter since last month.