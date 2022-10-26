Motorola ‘Moto Razr 2022’ to make global debut soon

The newest premium foldable smartphone from Motorola, the Moto Razr 2022, will be available in international markets and will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU.

Nearly three months after its debut in China, the phone is scheduled for distribution in a few European regions.

The foldable phone’s 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version, which is still only offered in Satin Black, will go for 1,200 euros, according to GSMArena.

Although Motorola has not officially disclosed the availability date, people who are interested may expect to learn more soon enough.

A 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate is included with the Razr 2022.

The hinge mechanism has been improved, and the chin from previous Razr phone has been removed.

The report futher added that the phone also has a 2.7-inch OLED cover screen that users may use to access the majority of the functions without having to unfold the main screen.

The phone has a 13MP ultrawide module and a 50MP primary camera module with OIS.

The 8/128GB and 12/512GB models, however, don’t appear to be a part of the initial global rollout, according to report.

A 3,500mAh battery with 30W charging, an eSIM + physical SIM slot, an IP52 splash protection, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos are among the other features.