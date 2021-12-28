Microtek launches new energy-efficient inverters, UPSs

Microtek, one of the leading power products makers in India, announced the launch of its new range of inverters and home UPS series. The new range of inverters and UPSs launched demonstrates the latest technological advancements that help to save electricity besides offering the best output in power backup.

Microtek international chairman & managing director Subodh Gupta said “The new ranges of products being launched today besides providing electricity saving benefits are also aesthetically appealing. We as a company are focused on continuous research and development (R&D) work so that we can introduce market-leading products.”

This UPS range comes with an in-built microcomputer that promises to always keep your homes illuminated even during the power cuts. It boasts of a smart LCD display that shows you the running load status, backup time status, and battery charging time. The capacity of this series ranges from 800 VA in 12V to 1600 VA in 24V SW in pure sine wave technology.

The company also announced the launch of its imerlyn premium UPS series. The UPS series has heavy load handling capacity and adds to the beauty of your home with its stunning looks.

Its 5-stage battery charging mechanism keeps the battery healthy and also provides longer battery life. The product offers high voltage surge protection, a re-settable circuit breaker, a high and standard charging option for quick battery charging, and high peak current handling and thermal protection apart from other features. There are two ranges available under the imerlyn series that includes Advanced Digital (850 12V DG, 1050 12V DG, 1250 12V DG & 1850 24V DG) models and Pure Sinewave (850 12V SW, 1250 12V SW & 1850 24V SW) models.

The price of the new product range starts from Rs 6240 and the products are already will be available through the company’s vast distribution network across India. With the new product launch, the company expects to capture an additional 10% market share of the Indian inverter and UPS market.