Microsoft might launch Windows 12 in 2024

Window OS users could expect a new Windows 12 OS update in 2024. According to a new report by Windows Central‘s Zac Bowden.

The American tech giant Microsoft is again looking to adopt a three-year OS released cycle like the earlier days, where the company used to release new OS versions every three years.

Windows Central has stated that it’s not confirmed, whether the update will be Windows 12 or a version number of Windows 11. Microsoft released its newest Windows 11 OS in September 2021, and the previous Windows 10 was released in July 2015.

Microsoft has dropped the idea of launching its new major

update named, The Sun Valley 3, for this year. The company now will

focus more on its three-year update cycle, the report states.

The company has reportedly been working on the release of the Sun Valley 3 update for 2023, but for now, this version has been discarded. However, it may appear soon in another avatar in the 2024 release.

But this doesn’t mean users won’t get any updates till then. In 2024, Microsoft will add new features every month in the latest Windows 11, Starting with Windows 11 22H2 (codenamed Sun Valley 2).

Microsoft has introduced a new software system feature, which the company internally calls ‘Moments’ . This OS feature allows engineers to implement new features amongst window users’ devices without installing the update files from the Windows server.

It is the same system feature that allows Microsoft to release the weather button on the taskbar in Windows 11. This new feature will let users get their hands on new features without installing update files. While at the same time, this will give developers more time to test it for issues before release, as per GSM Arena.

(Inputs from ANI)