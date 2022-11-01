Microsoft gives green flag to PlayStation for keeping Call of Duty

The CEO of Microsoft Gaming unit, Phil Spencer, has stated that the iconic “Call of Duty” (COD) video game will always be available on the PlayStation.

According to The Verge report, Spencer recently talked about the future of first-person shooter games in a podcast interview.

“As long as there’s a PlayStation out there to ship to, our intent is that we continue to ship ‘Call of Duty’ on PlayStation,” Spencer was quoted as saying in a report.

“Similar to what we’ve done with ‘Minecraft’, since we’ve owned that, we’ve expanded the places people can play ‘Minecraft’. We haven’t reduced the places, and it’s been good for the ‘Minecraft’ community in my opinion, and I want to do the same as we think about where ‘Call of Duty’ can go.”

Based on the same report, before this call, Spencer also gave a hint about his intentions to import the game to the Nintendo Switch a hybrid video game console, in order to maintain the ‘Call of Duty’ franchise on competing platforms.

Earlier, Microsoft has indicated it will retain ‘Call of Duty’ on its rival Sony PlayStation game consoles for “many more years”.

“I confirmed our intent to honour all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on PlayStation,” Spencer had said in a tweet.