Microsoft has appointed Navtez Bal as the new executive director, public sector, Microsoft India. In this role, Bal will focus on driving digital transformation and innovation across public sector organisations, empowering them to serve citizens better, the company said on Wednesday.

Bal was previously associated with McKinsey & Company, where he led the restructuring and transformation services and operations service line in India.

He takes over from Manish Prakash, who will transition to the role of Government Regional Business Lead, Microsoft Asia.

He brings to the new role over two decades of experience in various industries including oil & gas, power, metals & mining and the automotive industry, across several geographies.

Bal holds a management degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering.

Microsoft said it is deeply invested in the digital transformation of the government eco-system in India and has been working closely with central and state governments across the country to deliver critical digital skills and technology to accelerate their digital success.