Meta Quest 2 VR headset to include Among Us game on Nov 10

The “Among Us” game will launch on the Meta Quest 2 VR on November 10, according to Meta.

During their significant VR developer event, the business announced that pre-orders for the game are available for $9.99.

The business first revealed the game’s coming on the VR at Quest Gaming presentation for 2022 back in April.

Players in Among Us VR experience first-person perspective for the first time because the game’s 2D edition only offers a third-person viewpoint.

“It was a fun challenge to balance the wants of an existing fanbase with the needs of players new to the world of Among Us”, said ‘Among Us’ VR Design Director, Michal Ksiazkiewicz.

“While we rebuilt a well-known map, it plays differently when you don’t have the top-down view and you have to be more aware of your surroundings,” said Jennifer Rabbitt, Senior Producer.

Only those utilising the VR version are able to play the game “Among Us” with the players. The main mechanics of the original VR game are present, including online matches that may accommodate four to ten people.