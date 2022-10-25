Meta apologises as WhatsApp services restored after 2 hour

After WhatsApp faced global outage for over two hour the Meta owned social networking platform services is finally restored on Tuesday.

Many users have tweeted with the hashtag #WhatsAppdown and wrote that they are not able to see blue tick or send and receive any message on WhatsApp, other shared meme and GIF to report the sudden disruption.

After the restoration Meta spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience caused “We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We’ve fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience,” spokesperson told IANS.

This is not the first time that popular messaging platform is facing outage. Previously similar outage incidents were observed by multiple Meta owned platforms.

Last year WhatsApp suffered a massive outage that left millions of users without the service for several hours. The service went down as part of a massive outage that also took down Instagram, Messenger, Oculus, and Facebook. That outage took nearly six hours before it was resolved.

A popular website, ‘Downdetactor’ which tracks websites outages from across the globe has detailed a massive hike of over 11,000 reports about ‘WhatsApp Being Down’ in less than 30 minutes and overall 85 per cent people reported problems while messaging, 11 per cent while using the app, and 3 per cent while using the website.

In India, the affected cities included Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Lucknow, but users from the US, Germany, South Africa, Bahrain, Bangladesh and several other countries also complained on the platform that the service is currently disturbed and not working smoothly.