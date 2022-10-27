Global tech company Logitech has launched its Zone True Wireless Earbuds in India for Rs. 32,695.

The TWS earbuds have active noise cancellation, ANC, IP68 rating, and touch controls.

According to the company, Zone True Wireless Earbuds offer the most adaptable business conference headphones experience and are designed for busy knowledge workers who wish to work in style. It is intended for professional video calls and meetings.

The earbuds weigh 13 grams and offer 6 hours (ANC on) and 10 hours (ANC off) of playback time on a full charge. Both the case and earbuds take 2.5 hours to charge 100 per cent.

It supports native Bluetooth 5.0 and an inclusive USB receiver for extra-reliable and seamless wireless connectivity.

Advanced multipoint technology makes it easy to seamlessly switch between the two active audio sources. The Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds come in a Rose and Graphite colour scheme.