LG comes up with a new 4K Smart Monitor for remote workforce

South Korea’s Global tech compay LG, has unveiled a new 4K Smart Monitor that will provide a new productivity tool with a wealth of features to improve remote work.

Priced at $499, the new Smart Monitor has a 31.5-inch display, an integrated USB-C hub that supplies power and ports for your business laptop, and a desk-mounting, height-adjustable Ergo Stand.

According to The Verge, the LG Smart Monitor is more similar to a TV than a monitor because it works with the company’s Bluetooth Magic remote, which is sold separately, runs the same version of webOS as LG’s smart TVs, and supports Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

Additionally, it contains three USB 2.0 connections for peripherals, two HDMI ports, a USB-C uplink with 65W power delivery for a laptop, and built-in Ethernet.

Apart from it, there are no fast USB 3.0 ports or built-in webcams, but you could easily connect your own.

The monitor can also be rotated vertically if you would like, but keep in mind that this stand doesn’t provide the typical desktop standing posture and needs to be fastened to a desk.

Users may also install streaming apps like Netflix, and since the webOS store has a GeForce Now app, that should enable cloud gaming as well.

it aslo has ‘StanbyMe’ touchscreen display which LG introduced last year with integrated streaming, but with better resolution and no touch capabilities, is conceptually identical to the new Smart Monitor, according to the report.