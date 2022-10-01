Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and CEO of Reliance Industries, declared on Saturday that Jio will offer 5G services to all Indians by the end of 2023.

In his speech to the sixth Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, Ambani promised that Jio will make sure that “every village will have 5G services by December 2023, as Jio plans to begin the roll out of 5G,” in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

By Diwali, Jio will launch standalone 5G services in a few places throughout the nation. Jio has invested a total of Rs 2 lakh crore in the construction of a true 5G network that spans the entirety of India.

Jio will initially roll out 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, four major metropolises.

These will be expanded to other cities and towns in phases rapidly to cover the entire country by December 2023.

“Jio 5G services will connect everyone, every place and everything with the highest quality and affordability. We are committed to making India a data-powered economy even ahead of China and the US,” said Ambani.

The largest and most technologically advanced 5G network will be Jio 5G. Jio’s 5G network, in contrast to that of other operators, will be independent from the 4G network.

Jio 5G will be able to provide an unmatched combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and cost because to the three benefits of standalone 5G architecture, the largest and best mix of spectrum, and carrier aggregation technology.

Jio can offer innovative and potent services like low latency, widespread machine-to-machine connectivity, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse with standalone 5G.