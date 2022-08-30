iPhone 14 lineup may support 30W fast charging and satellite communication

The iPhone 14 lineup may arrive with the support of 30W fast charging, and its long-rumoured satellite communication feature that is likely to be used in emergency situations for texting or voice services.

According to reports, an unnamed charger brand is allegedly sending out 30W iPhone 14 adapters for early access and review.

Apple will be advertising 30W charging as a feature of the iPhone 14 series, reports AppleInsider.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was able to support 27W charging temporarily in a test, suggesting that 30W support is possible.

It is not yet clear if the 30W charging would be limited to iPhone 14 Pro models or be available to all four iPhone 14 models.

Apple recently released two 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapters to be used for charging the MacBook Air and iPhone simultaneously.

As stated by the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, satellite communication is one of iPhone 14’s test items before mass production, and Apple had completed hardware tests for this feature.

iPhone 14’s satellite communication mainly provides emergency texting and voice services, the analyst wrote on medium.com.

The tech giant had already completed the hardware development of satellite communication in the iPhone 13. However, the report mentioned that the lack of support was because the business model had not been negotiated.

He also mentioned that the operator most likely to partner with Apple for satellite communication is Globalstar.

The iPhone 14 lineup is set to be announced during an event on September 7.

The next-generation iPhone 14, to be produced in India around two months after its China production, will see four models a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and and a 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to reports.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 base model is rumoured to cost $799, which is the same price as the iPhone 13.

The tech giant has likely discontinued the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.

