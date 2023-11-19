Investors pushing OpenAI board to reinstate Sam Altman as CEO: Report

Blindsided by the sudden sacking of Sam Altman as OpenAI’s CEO and director, investors are reportedly pushing the company’s board to reinstate him, according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter.

The report also claimed that some of the investors, including Thrive Global, are also in talks with Microsoft, the largest shareholder in OpenAI.

People familiar with the overtures made to Altman also said that he too is willing to return provided board members who sacked him step down.

However, a decision in this regard has not been made yet and the situation continues to remain fluid.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who backed the appointment of Mira Murati as interim chief, is also said to be in touch with Altman. Nadella, the report claimed, was blindsided by the board’s decision.

The board of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI Friday sacked Sam Altman as CEO of the company. The decision came as a surprise to both Altman and the investors.

In a statement, the board said that it has lost confidence that Altman can lead the company and alleged he was not being consistently candid with his conversations with the board members.

In a joint statement, Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman, who also stepped down in protest, said that he was fired over a Google Meet call.

The report further said that if Altman returns he will likely ask for changes in the ways the company is being run.

However, if he doesn’t return, he may start his own venture with Brockman and other former staffers of OpenAI.