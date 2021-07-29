Chip maker Intel on Thursday joined hands with Central Board of School Education (CBSE), Ministry of Education to announce the launch of an initiative — ‘AI For All’ — that aims to create a basic understanding of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for everyone in India.

The initiative is a four-hour, self-paced learning programme that demystifies AI in an inclusive manner. It is applicable to a student, a stay-at-home parent and to a professional in any field or even a senior citizen. The programme, available in 11 vernacular languages, aims to introduce AI to one million citizens in its first year.

“The initiative based on Intel’s AI For Citizens programme aims to make India AI-ready by building awareness and appreciation of AI among everyone. The programme further strengthens Intel’s commitment to collaborating with the Government of India to reach the full potential of AI and further the vision of a digitally-empowered India,” said Shweta Khurana, Director-APJ, Global Partnerships and Initiatives at Intel.

The four-hour open content resource is divided into two sections — AI Awareness (1.5 hours) and AI Appreciation (2.5 hours). The segment on AI Awareness provides an elementary understanding of AI, misconceptions around AI and its application potential.

At the end of each stage, participants will be given personalised digital badges that can be shared on social media, the company said.

NITI Aayog’s National Strategy for AI is also built on the philosophy of ‘AI For All’ and focuses on leveraging the technology for inclusive growth and developing population-scale solutions for societal needs.

Further, the country’s National Education Policy 2020 also emphasises preparing students for an AI driven economy.

“National Education Policy 2020 acknowledges the importance of AI and emphasises on preparing everyone for an AI driven economy. AI For All is one of the largest AI public awareness programmes worldwide and will help demystify AI in an inclusive manner strengthening India’s position as a global leader for emerging technologies,” said Dr Biswajit Saha, Director Skill Education and Training, Central Board of School Education, Ministry of Education.

Intel is collaborating with governments and communities globally to build a digital-first mindset and expand access to the AI skills needed for current and future jobs.