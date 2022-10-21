Instagram rolls out new feature to protect users from abuse

Instagram new features for protecting users from from abuse, along with updates to Hidden Words has rolled out.

To make it harder for someone to communicate with you again after you block them, you will now have the ability to remove any additional accounts they may have, the company said in a blog post.

Instagram anticipates that since these accounts will now be blocked automatically, four million fewer accounts will need to be blocked each week based on the results of the initial tests for this new modification.

More than one in five users with at least 10,000 followers have enabled the Hidden Words function since it was introduced last year.

Message requests and comments can be automatically cleaned up with the help of Hidden Words.

The business claims that on average, 40% fewer comments could be offensive.

The company is starting to test automatically turning on Hidden Words for Creator accounts.

Every user will be able to create a personalised list of extra words, phrases, and emojis they might want to conceal and toggle the settings on or off at any moment.

In the future, a new message will prompt users to consider their response before responding to potentially harmful comments.

According to Instagram, the app also advises users to treat creators with respect when messaging them directly.

