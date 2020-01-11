With an aim to make Instagram more interesting, the Facebook-owned company has introduced three new options to share Boomerang Stories—SlowMo, Echo, and Duo, along with a new few feature to trim their length.

“Your Instagram camera gives you ways to express yourself and easily share what you’re doing, thinking or feeling with your friends. Boomerang is an iconic part of that, and one of the most beloved camera formats. Instagram is excited to expand on the creativity and give you new ways to use Boomerang to turn everyday moments into something fun and unexpected,” the company said in a statement.

All three new filters are available in the Boomerang composer in the Instagram Stories camera.

SlowMo, as the name suggests, helps the user to slow down their stories to half their original speed and Echo creates a double vision effect. The third filter, Duo does both, speeds up and slows down Boomerang while adding a texturized effect.

Now Instagram also allow its users to trim and adjust the length of recorded Boomerangs with the update. The new effects come as an over-the-air (OTA) update.

Earlier, Instagram launched new “Layout” feature that will allow users to include multiple photos in a single story.

With this, users now create their Stories with up to six different photos. A user just need to do is open the Stories camera inside Instagram and look for “Layout” to start combining the photos. Once finished, just publish the Story just like any other.

(With input from agencies)