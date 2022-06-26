How infusion of technology in education can help in redefining the learning experience of today’s youth

The pandemic was accompanied by disruptions and upheavals at various levels. The most prominent one was indeed the shift from learning in physical classrooms to the online space. The ed-tech platforms had a vital role to play in ensuring this transition from face-to-face education to remote learning was smooth.

Having dealt with three waves over the past two years, now the situation is slightly easing out. Technology dominates the educational landscape and is responsible for shaping the educational experiences of the students, especially the youth. It is anticipated that the segment’s future landscape will be promising and digital.

Ed-tech trends shaping the future of the Indian educational segment

The Indian educational landscape is ever-evolving. As per IBEF, India is projected to be the global ed-tech capital in the future. The Indian ed-tech market is expected to hit the $4 billion mark by 2025 and will grow at a CAGR of 39.77% from 2020 to 2025. Statista further highlights that the sector is expected to be valued at $10.4 billion by the year 2025. These stats are indicative of the fact that the market is growing significantly and will continue to depict a positive growth graph even in the times to come.

As the market will grow, it will experience various trends that will shape the learning experiences-

Learning is now flexible

With ed-tech, we have been able to break the stern and rigid notion associated with the traditional educational approach. As remote and hybrid learning have taken the center stage, it is anticipated that they are here to stay and will transform the educational experiences. With their assistance, students are now able to learn at their pace and convenience. They can study flexibly right from the comfort zone of their homes without even spending time, effort, and finances on traveling. Not only the students but even the teachers have the opportunity to provide learning flexibly. This will help in balancing the uneven ratio of teachers and students creating accessible quality learning for all.

Education now taking the contemporary approach

Gone are the days when learning was carried out with a conventional approach. Now is the era of modern educational experiences. The blackboard teaching has been replaced by digital classrooms with whiteboards & Interactive Displays. Furthermore, the young students have a fresh outlook on things. They demand innovative models for studying. This is the reason why the focus is on curating interactive and engaging content to ensure the concepts are easily comprehensible. When education becomes fun, the students can grasp the topics better.

Making Education Language Friendly:

As stated in the NEP 2022 also, now education will be structured around the regional languages too. Learning languages will be of equal importance as it not only opens no. opportunity for growth but also bridges the gap of educational inequality. Content in regional languages will be working towards increasing the education metrics in all the geographies & encourage learners to enjoy education in their language.

Learning experiences to be transformed

Earlier, education was the same for all. The same topic was taught in the same way to all the students at once. However, now, digitization, personalization, customization, as well as gamification of educational experiences, are happening. These trends are shaping the educational landscape. The ed-tech platforms are cashing on these trends and will make concerted efforts to ensure students have access to superior educational experiences. The learning experiences will thus be immersive, high-end, and tech-backed.

The shift in learning pedagogies

The education sector did struggle a lot with the pandemic outbreak. However, it also brought about a shift in the learning pedagogies driven by the ed-tech platforms. It is expected that they will drive the quality of learning even in the future. They will work with the major objective of extending a positive impact on the employability scenario. Now technology inside classrooms (physical) and outside classrooms( online) are integral for maximum learning outcomes and increased student participation. These platforms if innovated and integrated into the Indian educational system will carve the path for the industrial potential to grow in the times to come.

Upskilling the teachers

Since the education paradigm is transforming digitally & learning has shifted gradually to technology-enabled platforms, it is necessary to empower the teachers with the required digital skills. Upskilling the teachers will not only help the digital transformation but also ensure the optimal benefit of such initiatives. It has been observed that teachers in many regions still hesitate to adopt technology in their regular pedagogy methods. The right counseling and timely training will facilitate the adoption of technology & bring out the desired results of the digital revolution.

Over the past few years, a significant change in the mindset of the education community is visible. However, now that classrooms are opening & schools are conducting regular classes, many students are connected online. To suffice the need of the evolving format of education, a hybrid approach should be appropriate. This will offer the practical learning classroom environment mixed with an open learning space ensuring everyone & anyone can learn at their own pace.

The right mindset, practical approach & infrastructural reforms can surely create a progressive & accessible learning environment opening doors of opportunity for the youth.

(Drafted with inputs from Kiran Dham, C.E.O. – Globus Infocom Limited)