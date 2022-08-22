The Indian smartphone users are browsing or spending 30 minutes at least everyday on consuming meme based contents on social networking platforms.

80 per cent of meme consumption is increased amongst users since last year, a new report showed on Monday.

While most users appreciate meme as an effective method for releasing stress, 50% per cent can expect their meme consumption to increase, as per the report by strategy consulting firm Redseer.

“The shareability of memes makes them popular among groups with the same interest or even globally because most people find them relatable. Thus, it comes as no surprise that in just the last year, close to 80 per cent have increased meme consumption,” said Mrigank Gutgutia, Partner at Redseer.

Memes are at the top of the entertainment sector in present time.

To keep up of this rising interest, meme creation platforms are swarming the market, showing that amazing development is on the cards for this industry.

“Ninety per cent of consumers are open to creating memes themselves, indicating large latent demand for meme creation apps,” said Gutgutia.

Social media is the primary source for access to memes, followed by word of mouth from friends and family.

“Social media has allowed everyone to try their hand at content creation, thus, this has paved the way for the rise of meme creation apps and platforms,” the report mentioned.

People want to consume or create memes for brand building and as a creative outlet.

“An important aspect that makes memes attain such huge popularity in a short period of time is that any individual can connect to them — and this works great for brand building and marketing,” the report added.

(inputs from IANS)