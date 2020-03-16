ATK made their way into the history books on Sunday by winning the Indian Super League champions’ title for the third time with a 3-1 score against Chennaiyin FC. The final match was played at the Fatorda Stadium behind closed door due to the deadly coronavirus, but there was but there were no cutbacks on the celebrations for the winners, which primarily included firecrackers and confetti during the trophy-lifting ceremony.

Twitter tried to make up for the missing fans in the stadiums by getting their tweets on to the confetti.

“Hero Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) gave the classic celebration confetti a Tweet makeover, with top #TrueLove Tweets being shortlisted and printed on the confetti that showered down on the footballers. Let’s take a look at some of the Tweets that found themselves on the confetti,” said the social media giant.

Football was the true winner tonight! Congratulations to @ATKFC the #HeroISL 2019 – 20 champions. The wishes of their fans truly rained on them as Tweet confetti! pic.twitter.com/Rpzt5AfgKT — Twitter Marketing IN (@TwitterMktgIN) March 14, 2020

The #HeroISL Final is fast approaching, and your heartfelt tweets stand a chance to be printed out into physical confetti during the trophy presentation 🎊 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 6, 2020

“The #HeroISLFinal may have been held behind closed doors, but Twitter ensured that fan love and cheers reached the players through the Tweet confetti showering down on the winners. As the winning team were presented the trophy, Hero ISL (@IndSuperLeague) became the first Indian sports league to collaborate with Twitter on this one-of-a-kind on-ground experience that took Tweets offline,” it added.

How did fans find out about this unique opportunity?

On 6th March, as fans geared up for the #HeroISLFinal on March 14, Hero Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) Tweeted a call for fans to Tweet their messages for their favourite teams and players using #TrueLove. The shortlisted Tweets were a compilation of Tweets leading up to the game, real-time game reactions by fans, and player Tweets shared before the #HeroISLFinal.

Commenting on the partnership, Rishabh Sharma, Head Twitter Next, Twitter India said, “Twitter is what’s happening in the world of football and we saw fans cheering their teams on Twitter throughout this season of Hero ISL. This year, we took fan engagement to another level with a suite of innovative and interactive experiences. In a first-of-its-kind across Asia, Tweet confetti thrilled fans who celebrated the sport with this special moment.”