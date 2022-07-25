In the modern workplace, how can companies manage their employees and visitors?

While visitor management has long been a vital factor in the modern office, the need for a simple yet secure method of managing guests and contractors has never been greater. Authored by- Mr. Paras Arora, founder & CEO, Qdesq Companies must invest in visitor management systems if they want to achieve staff/customer safety and convenience standards. Visitor Management is employed to improve workplace security & enhance experience. It keeps track of who comes and goes in your office. This system replaces traditional means of tracking visitors, such as handwriting the information or storing it in an Excel spreadsheet.

Organisations around the world are implementing hybrid workspace models, in which limited workplaces are shared by larger groups of employees through rotational shifts. Companies at the epicentre of the pandemic welcomed technology such as visitor management systems for a variety of reasons.

These included safeguarding receptionists and other administrative employees from unwanted contact with visitors. Because of the changing nature of operations, this global change has burdened Enterprise Administrators and facilities managers with an increased number of workspace scheduling and visitor footfall.

The Importance of a Visitor Management System

Many corporate leaders are questioning if a visitor management system is still required in a post-COVID environment. After all, many of the screening processes, procedures, and contact tracing protocols on which we relied to keep safe during the pandemic are beginning to appear less and less important in the post-pandemic period. However, several now-standard protocols, such as temperature checks and responding to screening questionnaires, have been loosened.

So the question is, should you continue to use a visitor check-in system when your guests are no longer practicing social distancing and there is no longer any COVID screening or contact tracing? The answer to this question is an inevitable ‘yes’.

Here’s why visitor management systems are so important in today’s workplace:

Ensures that All Visitors are Dealt With

While your employees’ work schedules may be mixed, your reception software is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It never needs to take rest. Even when your receptionists are present, visitors Check- in software functions as a capable sidekick for front desk workers.

Workplace Security

All of your visitors will feel like VIPs thanks to visitor management software. As it takes over the activities of some personnel, the self-check in nature avoids needless interactions and health hazard exposures for workers and clients. Furthermore, it will replace some human duties, reducing personal contact between workers and visitors. Depending on your needs and preferences, visitor management systems can also take the temperature of each employee or visitor.

No-Contact Entry

In addition to all the functionalities, this touch less visitor management platform can use other technologies to enable seamless integration. Despite the fact that guests check in using their own smartphones, this software offers all the functions of a check in kiosk. A cloud-based visitor log is generated which logs everyone who comes to the facility, providing you with a complete computerised log of all visitors, including the host they came to see. The information recorded comprises the date and time of the visitor’s arrival and departure from your facility.

Cost-Effective

A visitor management solution is less expensive to implement than your daily cup of coffee. In the long term, it will be cost-effective. Furthermore, because the majority of the duties will be automated and cloud-based, there will be no need for professional staff to manage and keep the system running. Administration can be performed in the cloud, and no technical knowledge is necessary to administer the software. In reality, visitor management systems are more critical than ever.

QR Based Visitor Management Solution

Enterprise-ready QR-based visitor self-check-in solution that allows visitors to check in using their mobile phones, without any dependency on a specific hardware or person. This means that “no long queues at the reception, no paperwork or hardware & no need of downloading an APP ” will be necessary to manage visitors in the workplace area. Qudify, a visitor check-in service by Qdesq, is leading the way in digitising future-ready workplaces and improving employee experience.

A visitor only needs to scan a QR code, enter their information, and generate their digital pass, which they can use to navigate the office. In addition to the white-labeled, frictionless QR-based Qudify experience, an Admin dashboard makes it easy to monitor workspace usage in real time. It includes lightning-fast check-ins, a Covid