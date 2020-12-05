The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has advised broadcasters to run a disclaimer while advertising online gaming and fantasy sports platforms, an advisory issued on Friday stated.

This comes after several gaming platforms advertised during the Indian Premier League recently and also during the telecast of the ongoing limited overs international series between India and Australia.

As per the advisory issued by I&B ministry’s Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), “no gaming advertisement may depict any person under the age of 18 years, or who appears to be under the age of 18, engaged in playing a game of ‘online gaming for real money winnings’, or suggest such person can play these games.”

It further said that “every such gaming advertisement must carry the following disclaimer: ‘This game involves an element of financial risk and may be addictive. Please play responsibly and at your won risk’.”

“Such a disclaimer should occupy no less than 20 per cent of the space in the advertisement,” the advisory stated adding that it should be at normal speaking pace and in the same language as the advertisement in audio-visual media.

The guidelines also say that the advertisements should not present ‘online gaming for real money winnings’ as an income opportunity or an alternative employment option.

The Ministry said that it has concerns over such advertisements and that they could be misleading people and audience, and are not in accordance to the strict rules and regulations of the Cable Television Act of 1995 and Consumer Protection Act of 2019.