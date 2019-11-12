HP launched its sub-one-kilogram ultralight premium PC called, HP Elite Dragonfly, on Tuesday for Rs 149,990.

The device will be available for customers across India from December 1. The 13-inch business convertible can offer up to 24.5-hour battery life, HP said.

“The new HP Elite Dragonfly is designed for the modern workforce that will empower professionals to be free to work in their own way and unlock their potential to succeed in the new digital economy,” said Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP Inc. India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

HP Elite Dragonfly comes with the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity; 4×4 LTE antenna and pre-installed personal wellbeing software.

“Indian workforce is extremely mobile and needs computing devices that are light, durable, always connected and secure,” added Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

“We designed the HP Elite Dragonfly to enable today’s mobile workers to unleash their potential wherever they are, whenever they want,” said Bedi.

At almost 86 per cent, the device features high screen-to-body ratio and instantly transforms from tablet to PC. The device is powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core vPro processor.

On the occasion, HP also announced the HP E344c Curved Monitor that offers an immersive, ultra-thin 34-inch diagonal curved display.

Available at a starting price of Rs 67,000, HP E344c Curved Monitor features WQHD resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio — the same screen space of multiple displays, without the bezel breaks.

(With input from agencies)