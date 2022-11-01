HMD Global launches Nokia G60 5G with 50MP camera

Finnish mobile phone manufacturer, HMD on Tuesday, launched the Nokia G60 5G smartphone with a 50MP camera in India, HMD is the company that makes Nokia phones.

The company has priced it at Rs 29,999 for black and ice colour scheme variant, which offers 6/128GB of internal memory. According to report, it will be sold at important retail locations and on the company’s official website.

The Nokia G60 5G comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display panel with 120Hz of refresh rate . Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection is also included in the phone.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor with Adreno 619 GPU and runs on Android 12.

A triple camera setup is also there with 50 MP wide, 5 MP ultrawide and 2 MP depth sensor, on the front a single 8 MP camera is placed under tear-drop notch cut design.

Nokia G60 5G houses a 4500 mAh battery that can be charged with a 20W brick.

Additionally, it is a dual SIM phone with eSIM support that comes with 3.5 MM jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, free two-year warranty, three free OS upgrades, and three years of monthly security updates.

“Nokia G60 5G is built from a high percentage of recycled materials with the longest software support yet in the G-series,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, India and MENA, HMD Global.