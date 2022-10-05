Here’s how to access Airtel 5G services and it’s data cost

India marked another big moment in its telecom revolution with the launch of 5G services in the country on Oct 1st. 5G promises up to 20-30 times faster data speed than 4G services.

The faster data speed will enable a seamless experience for smartphone users and can power big data applications like autonomous devices, robots, virtual and augmented reality and cloud-based healthcare services. The faster data service will likely boost India’s telecom sector further to new heights.

In the first segment of the 5G launch, Airtel announced the launch of its services in 8 cities-Delhi, Varanasi, Nagpur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Siliguri from Oct 1. Reliance-Jio has promised to launch its services in cities across the country from Diwali.

As the 5G roll-out starts in the country, telecom subscribers across the country are excited to experience the service as earlier as they could get.

Airtel being the first telecom service provider company to launch the service has revealed the process of availing the 5G service for its subscribers.

Here’s how you can experience 5G services of Airtel in available cities:

Do you need a new SIM?

Airtel has announced that all its existing 4G SIMs are already 5G enabled. Hence, 4G subscribers will not need a new SIM for 5G service. Your 4G SIM will automatically be upgraded to 5G and will work seamlessly on your 5G smartphone.

Your Smartphone should be 5G enabled

Your smartphone type will play another key role in the process of availing 5G services. Your phone should be supporting 5G network connectivity. If it isn’t, you’ve to upgrade to a 5G-enabled handset. Airtel revealed that all 5G smartphones in India work with Airtel 5G

What settings do you require in your handset?

Settings will be similar to how you switch your data connectivity for the 4G network. You’ve to go to the settings tab and get to Connections or Mobile Network. Select the 5G network mode. You may need to update your handset software to do the same.

What will be the 5G Data Cost?

Data consumption will drastically increase with the introduction of faster data services. Telecom subscribers across the country are speculating the data cost of the world’s most advanced wireless technology. Airtel is providing 5G service without any extra cost which means its 5G service charge is equal to 4G service for now.