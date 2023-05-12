Guessing game about the mystery woman who will take over Elon Musk?

As Twitter’s CEO and supreme attention hog Elon Musk is yet to disclose his successor, the guessing game in social media circles is on on the oft-repeated question as to who will be Twitter’s next CEO.

In February 2023, the billionaire had said he might step aside as CEO of Twitter and hand over the company to someone else by the end of the year. He said he would transition from his role as CEO of Twitter to serving as its executive chairman and chief technology officer (CTO).

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023



According to Musk’s announcement, Twitter’s new CEO will be a woman, but he did not specify who would fill the role. However, NBCUniversal Head of Advertising Linda Yaccarino is “in talks” for the position, according to the report by The Wall Street Journal.

A Verge report claims that Yaccarino has been wanting the top job at Twitter and has even been talking to her friends about it. Yaccarino recently conducted a session with Elon Musk at the “Possible” advertising conference in Miami followed by multiple tweets by her on Twitter’s partnership with NBC for the coverage of Paris Olympics 2024.

Earlier, the tech billionaire announced his intention to step down as CEO and replace himself with a new chief executive by the end of 2023. Last year, the Tesla billionaire said he would resign as Twitter’s CEO when he finds someone “foolish enough to take the job”.

Prior to this, Musk had used a Twitter poll to determine whether or not he should remain as CEO, with a promise to abide by the results. 57.5 per cent of the 17.5 million users who partook in the poll, asked for his exit.

Meanwhile, Musk has said the company will purge inactive accounts on the platform that have been inactive for years, potentially freeing up a number of long-coveted usernames. “We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop,” he tweeted.